A slight chance of rain and snow for Tuesday
Overnight, a slight chance of rain between 11pm and midnight. Cloudy skies then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow with a high temperature around 35°. Staying breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high near 37°. Light winds from the west wind around 5 mph.
Hydrologic Outlook
National Weather Service Pocatello ID:
Warm Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow Will Lead to Minor
Flooding Impacts from Snowmelt
Temperatures tonight will remain above freezing, continuing the melt
cycle into Tuesday. Low and mid elevation snow melt and run off will
continue. Increased runoff on top of frozen or saturated ground may
lead to ponding of water or sheet flooding in low lying or poor
drainage areas, along with rises on small streams and creeks.
Locations most prone to rapid snowmelt include areas below 6000 ft
across the Eastern Magic Valley, Lower and Upper Snake Plain, and
South Hills, where snow pack still exists.
A slight cooling trend is expected to begin Tuesday and continue
through the remainder of the week, with overnight lows returning to
below freezing starting Tuesday night, slowing the melt.
Make sure drains are cleared and move snow away from buildings to
minimize impacts.