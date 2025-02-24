A slight chance of rain and snow for Tuesday

Overnight, a slight chance of rain between 11pm and midnight. Cloudy skies then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow with a high temperature around 35°. Staying breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high near 37°. Light winds from the west wind around 5 mph.

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service Pocatello ID:

Warm Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow Will Lead to Minor

Flooding Impacts from Snowmelt

Temperatures tonight will remain above freezing, continuing the melt

cycle into Tuesday. Low and mid elevation snow melt and run off will

continue. Increased runoff on top of frozen or saturated ground may

lead to ponding of water or sheet flooding in low lying or poor

drainage areas, along with rises on small streams and creeks.

Locations most prone to rapid snowmelt include areas below 6000 ft

across the Eastern Magic Valley, Lower and Upper Snake Plain, and

South Hills, where snow pack still exists.

A slight cooling trend is expected to begin Tuesday and continue

through the remainder of the week, with overnight lows returning to

below freezing starting Tuesday night, slowing the melt.

Make sure drains are cleared and move snow away from buildings to

minimize impacts.