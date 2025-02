We have some early showers across the desert and mountains for the next couple of hours and then we have a break in clouds for highs in the upper 30's & 40's. WINDY conditions with gusts up to 50 possible from the southwest.

The winds continue into the day and you might get to see some sunshine. Temps return to freeze any runoff from the warmth of the day as we drop to the teens and 20's overnight with calming winds.