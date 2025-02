High pressure overhead will keep us dry and sunny. Overnight lows will be below freezing, slowing down the flooding threat

Overnight, look for a mostly clear sky. There is a slight chance of patchy fog. A low temperature around the mid to upper teens.

Thursday, sunny with a high near 40°. North winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Friday with a high temperature in the lower to mid 40’s. North winds around 5 mph.

Sunny for Saturday with a high near 45°.