High pressure with warmer daytime temperatures

Overnight, mostly clear with a low around the upper teens. North winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Friday with a high in the lower to mid 40’s. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunny again for Saturday, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40’s. North winds around 5 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with increasing clouds for the evening. A high temperature in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.

Stormy weather arriving Sunday night into Monday. A slight chance of rain and snow between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30°.