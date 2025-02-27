Milder and bright until Monday

Sunny today and continued mild with highs reaching the 40+ mark for the central Snake River Plain. My forecast freezes everything in that mushy swampy yard to snow melt with lows in the 20's. Winds are light with high pressure controlling any flow and simple light clouds at times for the upper valley. Ice jams and water with higher temps make it tricky when we receive more rain/snow into Monday. Unsettled weather appears late Sunday from the south and southwest, and will kick start drive time at the beginning of the week. Highs will drop back to the 30's.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.