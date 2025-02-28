Skip to Content
High temps in the 40’s and 50’s this weekend

Published 4:14 PM

High pressure is overhead for the start of this weekend. This will deliver above average temperatures with highs close to 50°. The ridge of high pressure shifts to the east by Sunday, allowing for a Pacific low-pressure system to roll in with snow and rain for Monday.

Overnight low temperatures for the Snake River Plain will drop to around 20°.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 45° to 50°. North winds around 5-10 mph.

We’ll see increasing cloud cover through Sunday. A high temperature in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday, there is a slight chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s.

Tuesday, cloudy, a chance of snow and rain. High temperatures in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

