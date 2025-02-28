Sunny and 40’s

Skip to Content
High pressure makes for bright days through the weekend. Spring fever for many as we hit above average temps with highs at 50 or above in Pocatello. We'll see 40's today, but a frosty chilly start, scrape the windshield and turn up the heat in the truck with your radio on 99.1 & 99.5 KUPI. 20's for this morning, so big coats and sunglasses.

This nice weather stretch keeps on going through Sunday, and we see some shower chances show up into the first part of the week. This system shows up from the south and that puts everyone from Idaho to Wyoming at risk for rain/snow mix and it lingers into Wednesday, dropping temps and freezing overnight.

