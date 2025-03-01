Pattern change brings more storms to Idaho and Wyoming

After several beautiful days, a pattern change will take us back to more typical early march weather with scattered rain/snow showers to boot.

Tonight, mostly clear, and chilly. Overnight lows will generally be in the teens and 20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny in the morning with some scattered afternoon clouds. Highs generally in the 40s and 50s.

Monday-Tuesday, our first storm in the pattern. Count on scattered rain/snow showers across the region with daytime highs much cooler in the 30s and low 40s. Snow totals won't be huge, but a few inches for the higher elevations is expected. As the center of the storm will be to our south, the mountains of Nevada and Utah will get more out of this system than us.

Late Wednesday - Thursday, our second storm in the series. This one does have a track that takes it right through Idaho. Expect scattered rain and snow showers with the mountains getting several inches to possibly a foot in the Sawtooth's and Tetons.

Friday through the weekend, starting to clear out as high pressure builds in. We could still see a brief flurry in the mountains with leftover moisture, but generally we'll start to clear out. Daytime highs look to be a tad milder in the upper 30s and 40s.