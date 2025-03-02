Wet weather ahead for the work week

After several beautiful and relatively mild days, a pattern change will bring cooler and more seasonal weather to the region. Count on scattered rain/snow showers across the region on Monday. Daytime highs will be cooler, but more typical for this time of year with most areas topping out in the 30s and low 40s. We'll keep this unsettled pattern with chances for rain/snow showers each day this week. However, Monday and Thursday stand out as the wettest days with the most weather impacts. During these days, overnight snow will be common, but during the daytime it will retreat the highlands and mountains with the valleys seeing chilly rain showers. Snow totals won't be overly impressive by Idaho standards, but in the highlands and mountains, several inches are possible. High pressure will build in this weekend meaning next Saturday and Sunday are trending sunnier, with daytime highs climbing to the 40s and maybe nudging 50 in a few spots.