Several days of showers ahead

today at 6:12 PM
Published 6:15 PM

A fairly active pattern over the next couple of days. Highs should generally top out in the 40s and 50s each day through about next Friday.

Tomorrow, Sunday will be a bit of an in-between day. We're not expecting a lot in the way of showers outside of maybe a few in the highlands/mountains. 

Monday/Tuesday, trending to be our wettest day. Expect off-and-on scattered rain/snow showers for everyone.  Naturally the mountains will have higher chances than the valleys. It will be rather windy as well with gusts possibly into the 30s in some locations. 

Wednesday/Thursday, lingering rain/snow showers, but the showers won't be very consistent nor will the rain/snow totals be very impressive. Still breeze, but not as much as Mon/Tue. 

Friday/weekend, a couple of leftover showers for Friday but high pressure will slowly start to build in meaning next Saturday/Sunday look sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. 

Chris Nestman

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

