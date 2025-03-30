Multiple chances for rain and snow ahead

After a cool, but relatively pleasant Sunday, we're looking at a fairly active workweek. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than average through about Friday, with highs generally in the 40s and 50s.

Monday especially will be stormy with off-and-on scattered showers that could be heavy at times. In the mountains where we'll predominantly see snow showers, visibility could drop quickly during one of these heavier squalls. Back country goers should take note. It will also be rather breezy with gusts upwards of 30 mph.

Tuesday we'll see mixed cloud cover with lingering shower, but also some periods of the sun breaking out.

Another, but weaker storm moves in Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring another round of showers and breezes, but the rain/snow totals aren't forecast to be very impressive.

Friday has a few leftover showers, but generally we start to clear out for a beautiful weekend. Saturday and Sunday both look sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.