Rain and snow showers continue

For Monday night and early Tuesday, expect a mix of rain and snow showers. It'll be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 29°. Winds will be coming from the south-southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. There's a 50% chance of precipitation with little to no snow accumulation expected.

For Tuesday, we'll see some snow showers in the morning, transitioning to rain showers by the afternoon. The day will be partly cloudy with a high near 47°. Winds will be from the southwest at around 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Again, there's a 50% chance of precipitation, but not much snow accumulation is expected. For Tuesday night, there's a slight chance of rain showers before 9 PM, then a slight chance of snow showers. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28°. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday, There's a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. The day will be partly cloudy with a high near 47°. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 10 mph.

There's a slight chance of snow showers for Thursday. Partly cloudy with a high near 50°.