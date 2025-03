Yep, can't rule out April Fool's Day snow , but ahead of that we've got chances of rain and storms, with heavy rain and visibility issues today with gusts to 30mph. High around 52 and 40% chance of snow into tonight and Tuesday. No Fooling.

This trend of lousy weather keeps going to Wednesday and Thursday with brighter and warmer weather by the weekend....highs will eventually be in the 60's Saturday and Sunday.