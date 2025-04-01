Skip to Content
Chance of snow and staying cold for Wednesday

Areas of fog for Tuesday night, with areas of snow,

Overnight, there is a chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures in the mid 40’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Thursday will be Mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 50°.

