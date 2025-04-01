Winter showers and colder for April 1

Snow showers and sunshine with SWS winds 15-25mph. Highs today in the mid 40's for the valley and low to mid 30's in the mountains. We'll be below freezing tonight as the last couple of waves of snow rounds push through bringing chances to the forecast through Thursday, then a nice warm up toward 60, by this weekend. Seasonal averages are at 54 for Idaho Falls, and you can always count on cooler air to show up and make that rain change to snow, even in July, here. No joke.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

