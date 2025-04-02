Skip to Content
We still have a slight chance of snow for Thursday

Published 3:55 PM

We remain under the influence of low pressure. We start to see high pressure work in for this weekend, with warmer and drier weather.

Overnight lows around the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. There is a slight chance of snow overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, mostly sunny for the morning. Clouds in the afternoon with a high near 48°. A slight chance of snow for the region. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph. Wind gusts around 15-20 mph.

For Thursday night, there is a slight chance of snow with low temperatures in the upper 20’s. SW winds around 10 mph.

Friday will be sunny, with a high near 50°. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny this Saturday with a high temperature in the mid 50’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

