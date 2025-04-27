Showers, storms, and sun all in the forecast

A bit of a roller coaster forecast with temperatures changing quite a bit day to day. Some days look to be rain and cooler; others will be sunny and warmer.

Monday, an area of low-pressure spins to our south bringing a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm for the day. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday- Wednesday, starting late Tuesday a front will slide through bringing showers and gusty winds to the area. We'll keep those conditions through parts of Wednesday until things start to settle down Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday - Friday, nicest part of the week. High pressure builds in meaning sunshine and warm temperatures will be the norm. Daytime highs will generally top out in the 60s and 70s.

Weekend, both Saturday and Sunday are trending wet as an area of slow pressure once again slides through the western us, bringing with it a chance of showers and gusty winds. Highs will cool back to the 50s and lower 60s.