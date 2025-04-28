Cold and wet start to Monday

Low over northern Utah spins back showers mixed with snow and rain for the upper highlands. It will drift south and put us at 50% chance of showers today into the day. Highs will push to near 60 and winds shift from the north to southwest 10-20+. We take a break Tuesday and get more showers in for Wednesday with a slight dip in temps, then a major warm up to the 70's and even upper 70's for Pocatello by week's end. This weekend have more storms at 50% for Saturday and Sunday to water stuff on your porch and give you more itch for spring fever.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.