More wet weather arrives late Tuesday

A few showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday evening. We’ll clear out for Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures. Another system rolls in from the northwest late Tuesday for Wednesday.

Overnight, partly cloudy with a low temperature in the upper 30’s.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday morning with a high temperature in the mid 60’s. Increasing clouds for the afternoon with a chance of wet weather and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday, there is a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 60’s.

Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60’s.