A few showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday night and early Wednesday; warmer weather on the way 

A great Tuesday for the most part, with some wet weather and gusty winds later in the day.

Tonight, we’re in for some rain and thunderstorms, especially before 4 a.m., but it’ll mostly just be showers afterward. Expect a low around 40°, and winds will be a bit breezy, shifting from the southwest to the north northwest as the night goes on. Gusts could get up to 30 mph, so it might be a little blustery. There's about an 80% chance of rain.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), there's just a slight chance—only 20%—of showers before noon. After that, it’ll clear up and become mostly sunny, with highs hitting around 62°. Winds will be light, from the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night, it’ll be partly cloudy, with temps dipping down to about 38°. Winds will be gentle, shifting to the east after midnight.

Looking ahead to Thursday, it’s going to be a nice, sunny day with highs near 70°. Winds will be light, switching to the north northwest in the afternoon.

Finally, on Friday, expect another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing to around 75°.