Frost Advisory for Thursday morning; warmer for Thursday and Friday afternoons
High pressure is working back into the region for a short period. This will up our daytime highs and keep us sunny. We have a storm slowly approaching, arriving late Saturday and into Sunday.
Overnight, partly cloudy with a low temperature in the upper 30’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.
Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 66°. North winds around 5 mph.
Sunny for Friday, with a high temperature in the mid 70’s. East winds around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature near 80°.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms for Sunday. Winds will be gusty with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 could result in frost formation.
- WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.