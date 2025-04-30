Frost Advisory for Thursday morning; warmer for Thursday and Friday afternoons

High pressure is working back into the region for a short period. This will up our daytime highs and keep us sunny. We have a storm slowly approaching, arriving late Saturday and into Sunday.

Overnight, partly cloudy with a low temperature in the upper 30’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 66°. North winds around 5 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with a high temperature in the mid 70’s. East winds around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature near 80°.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms for Sunday. Winds will be gusty with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT THURSDAY…