Rain and wind moving in with a cold front

After a beautiful start to the weekend, a pattern change will bring cooler weather with showers and gusty winds to start off our workweek.

Sunday - Monday. Sunday will start out ok, but by the afternoon we expect a few scattered showers with winds picking up a tad. Monday will be quite blustery with off-and-on scattered showers. Rain totals don't look overly impressive as the showers will be sporadic in nature, but an additional tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain will be likely. Daytime highs will be cooler topping out in the upper 50s and 60s.

Tuesday - Wednesday, expect a few leftover showers on Tuesday with maybe a mountain shower lingering into Wednesday. Highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies

Thursday - Friday, high pressure takes over meaning warmer temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s and plenty of sun.