A windy Monday ahead

Wind Advisory: Monday 1pm to 10pm for northern Snake River Plain. Winds of 25-35 mph with gusts upwards of 50 mph are possible.

A windy start to the workweek but the rest of the week looks pretty nice.

Monday - Tuesday, we have a wind advisory for Monday as wind gusts could top 40-50 mph at times, especially in the afternoon. We also have a chance for a few showers Monday that will linger into Tuesday. The good news is, we'll start clearing out by Tuesday afternoon and the winds will really die down. Highs for both days will generally be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Wednesday - Friday, high pressure takes control and we have several beautiful days ahead. Highs will build into the 70s and even low 80s in a couple of spots and the sun will be bright. Don't forget the sunscreen as the sun's angle gets higher. Our u-v index does start to get pretty high around this time of year.

Saturday - Mother's Day Sunday. The ridge of high pressure moves out meaning a weak system tries to drop into the region. It won't do a lot, and temperatures still look pretty warm in the 70s, but a stray shower for Saturday evening and into Mother's Day Sunday looks possible.