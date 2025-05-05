Gusty winds for Monday night with a few showers taking us into Tuesday

An area of low pressure is moving east. This system is driving in gusty winds for Monday evening and overnight. Tonight, we’ll see scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Patchy blowing dust before midnight. A low temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the north around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

We’ll see a chance of showers for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies for the morning. Throughout the day, we’ll see gradually sunny skies. For the afternoon, high temperatures are reaching for the upper 60’s. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

High pressure working in for Wednesday. Sunny, with a high temperature in the lower 70’s. Winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING: