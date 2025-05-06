Warming trend for the rest of this week

We’re working in high pressure from the west. We have some leftover moisture in the air allowing for some isolated thunderstorms.

Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with a low temperature in the upper 30’s. North winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday. A slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm with a high near 71°. Afternoon winds around 5-10 mph from the southwest.

Sunny for Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunny for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 80’s for the Snake River Plain.