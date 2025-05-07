Warming trend kicks in

Skip to Content
Mother's Day is Sunday, so cut your mama's grass and make her yard look great. You've got a string of days to do it. Highs today at 71 for Idaho Falls and mid 70's for Pocatello. Jackson will be in the low 60's.

Upper 70's for Salmon. Winds SSW 5-10 as high pressure maintains control over the backyard and into Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Mother's Day before a front shuttles in and cools us down. Average temp this time of year is 64. Above average temps gives us all the spring fever itch. Wear sunscreen and go ahead and make sure you've got some a/c.

