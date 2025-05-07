Warming trend with isolated thunderstorms

Thursday is looking bright and sunny with temperatures reaching up to 77°. The wind will start from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph but will shift to the southwest by morning, with gusts up to 20 mph. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, cooling down to around 45°. The wind will come from the south-southeast at 6 to 11 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. A slight chance of thunderstorms will continue.

On Friday, expect another sunny day with a high near 78°. The wind will be light, starting from the east-southeast at 5 to 7 mph and shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 48°. The wind will be from the south-southwest at 6 to 8 mph, becoming east-southeast in the evening.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer, with a high near 84°.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 58°.

By Sunday, there's a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 80°F.