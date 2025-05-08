Skip to Content
Temps are heating up with a thunderstorm risk

Published 3:29 PM

A weak weather disturbance is making its way across our region for Thursday evening, and it's bringing just enough moisture to spark some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be targeting areas in the northeast, near the Divide. If you're in or near Island Park, keep an eye on the sky! Some of these storms could produce gusty winds, potentially topping 40 mph, but they’re not expected to be severe. Most of the area will see little rainfall and storm chances drop off significantly south of Idaho Falls. Things will dry out quickly after sunset, and we’re looking at warm, sunny weather continuing into Friday, with highs hitting 80° or more in many lower-elevation areas.

Looking ahead to the weekend and next week: Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the week, with highs possibly pushing 90°. That could challenge a few daily records! A weak system could stir up a few afternoon storms, but nothing major. By Sunday afternoon, a bigger shift is coming. Cooler, wetter weather is on the way as a Pacific trough of low pressure moves in, bringing windy conditions and a good chance of rain through midweek.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

