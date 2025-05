High pressure and some heat make for a recipe for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon especially up the I-15 corridor and US 20 toward Island Park about 4-6pm. Highs today mid 70's. Continuously warmer into the weekend. Winds pick up Saturday ahead of chacnes of showers for midday Mother's Day. Clouds show up at 11am and 30-40% chance of storms into Mom's afternoon. 80's for the weekend.

