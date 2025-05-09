Hot temps with a few thunderstorms

We’re currently under a ridge of high pressure with even warmer temperatures expected for Saturday afternoon. We’ll see a few thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures for Saturday will reach the mid to upper 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Afternoon winds will be from the south-southwest around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

There will be a few showers possible for late Saturday night, with overnight lows around the mid 50’s. Wind gusts from the south, as high as 25 mph.

Sunday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures near the upper 70’s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 72°. There is a low risk of thunderstorms.

Tuesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high near 60°.