Wild temperature swings coming

With high pressure locking us down in the 80's for 3 days, it will be way above average for Mothers Day weekend. Upper 80's for Pocatello and mid 80's for Idaho Falls. Storm chances are added to the forecast by Sunday and winds pick up, we drop highs to the 60's. Cooler for Tuesday and 40% chance of storms, and this front levels us out to seasonal temps. Normally we'd be at 64 for IF this time of the year.

Some want to plant stuff, wait till Memorial Day and let the weather get all the hiccups out. Jackson may see some wintry precip next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather