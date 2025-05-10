Roller coaster of a forecast

Skip to Content
A roller coaster week ahead as our near record warmth turns into below average temperatures. 

Sunday (mother's day), mixed cloud cover in the morning but scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. An isolated severe thunderstorm with strong wind gusts is a possibility. Daytime highs will still be nice with highs in the 70s. 

Monday, a Quieter day. Light breezes, partly cloudy skies, with only a small chance of an early evening showers. Highs will still be pleasant but a tad cooler in the 60s. 

Tuesday - Wednesday, much cooler, wetter, and windier. Count on scattered showers for both days with Wednesday trending a little heavier. Daytime highs will only reach the 50s and overnight lows will dip into the 30s. Snow levels down to 6000 feet or maybe a tad lower is possible. (reminder we hit upper 80s this past Saturday)

Thursday - Friday, a few left over showers, but quieter with a bit more sun. Highs recover a bit with most places reaching the lower 60s. 

Next weekend, highs in the 60s with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, and a few showers for Sunday. 

