Big temperature plunge coming

We've captured some warm air around here and it stays with us to keep today warm, after some severe thunderstorms yesterday for many of our neighbors. Highs today in the mid-to-upper 70's. Winds will push from the southwest and edge toward 15-20mph. Mountain showers and snow are possible into the afternoon for Mackay and central mountain areas. The drop in temps comes once this front snips the southeastern highlands on into late Tuesday and bring cold air from the north. Snow may catch the Bear River Range. Highs drop to the 50's..

