Cold front arrives with gutsy winds, scattered rain, snow and thunderstorms for the mid-week

A cold front arrives tonight through Tuesday. This will be a colder push of air with gusty winds and lowering snow levels to around 5,500 feet. Look for more scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the region.

Overnight lows for Monday night and Tuesday morning will drop to the lower 40’s. There is a chance of showers with winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph.

Tuesday, there will be a chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 50’s with winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph.

Overnight for Tuesday night, there will be a chance of rain mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40°. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Showers are likely for Wednesday with a possible thunderstorm for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 50’s with winds around 10-15 mph. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. More scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday night with overnight lows back to the upper 30’s.

Thursday, there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60°.

