First Alert Weather Day: Cold, windy with rain, snow and thunderstorms

An area of low pressure is working into eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

For Tuesday night look for more rain and snow overnight. A low temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 15-25 mph.

For Wednesday, there will be more showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures in the mid 50’s. South southwest winds15 to 25 mph.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around the upper 30’s

For Thursday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 50’s.

There will be a chance at thunderstorms and showers for Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs close to 60°.