Rain, thunderstorms and snow continue off and on into Thursday

Tonight: Expect some showers and thunderstorms rolling through before midnight. After that, just a few lingering showers are possible until around 1 a.m. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and it’ll be a bit chilly, with lows dipping to around 39°. Winds will be coming from the south-southwest around10 mph, and you might notice a few gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday: There’s a chance of showers in the morning, with more rain and possibly some thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon, especially after 5 p.m. It’ll stay mostly cloudy, with highs near 57°. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, and could gust up to 20 mph.

Friday: The day starts off dry, but there’s a slight chance of showers after noon, about a 30% chance. It’ll be partly sunny with highs near 58°. Winds will be a bit breezy, starting from the south-southeast and switching to southwest in the afternoon, gusting up to 22 mph.

Saturday: Looks like a more active weather day. Showers are likely in the afternoon, and there’s a chance of a thunderstorm or two mixed in. It’ll be partly sunny and warmer, with highs near 65°.