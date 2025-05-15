Tracking more cold rain and storm chances

After rain/snow and storms yesterday, our weekend countdown doesn't sound that great.

Clouds around and highs today only in the upper 50's. 59 for Idaho Falls with some leftover showers and chances of thunderstorms later this afternoon around Blackfoot and Shelley, then more so for the upper highlands.

Dropping back on the storm accelerator for Friday with a drop in storm chances, and possible storm hits for the upper highlands and Teton County, Wy. This ahead of another low pressure area pushing to to settle on us Saturday midday and early afternoon and slam storms and rain into the evening and all day Sunday. The intensity of these storms vs. outdoor activities and farmers markets, etc. will be the challenge. Morning looks better than just after lunch. Watch out for outflow winds from storms approaching from Nevada and southwestern Idaho by 1pm for American Falls, then Pocatello. Wobbling temps in the 50's and 60's, lingering storm chances into Monday.