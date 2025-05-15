Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday & Friday; another storm arrives this weekend

Areas of wet weather for this evening as low pressure moves to the east. We're still seeing some clouds and showers hanging on, especially along and east of the I-15 corridor.

For Thursday afternoon and evening, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Overnight, there is a chance of rain and snow with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 30’s. South winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday’s weather is shaping up to be pretty similar to Thursday’s. The upper-level flow shifts to more of a west-to-east (zonal) pattern, but a weak disturbance passing just to our north could spark more showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for precipitation will be in the central mountains, along the Continental Divide, and around Island Park. But even areas farther south, like the Snake Plain and Magic Valley, might see a few showers.

Saturday might feel a little more like spring with temperatures edging closer to normal, but there's a catch, clouds will roll in quickly after sunrise. A strong low-pressure system will move in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing widespread moisture and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

This unsettled pattern continues into Sunday, which looks like the wettest and coldest day of the stretch. With the low-pressure center moving right over the region, expect widespread rain, cooler temperatures, and highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Not the best way to wrap up the weekend, unfortunately.

There is a silver lining ahead! By Monday, the low starts to shift toward the Four Corners region, and we should begin to see gradual improvements. less rain, fewer clouds, especially later in the day. However, there will still be a decent chance of showers, particularly in the eastern part of the region.