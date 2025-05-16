Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Weekend; frost advisory for Saturday morning

Published 3:38 PM

The leading edge of low pressure is moving in for Friday evening. It’s going to be fairly chilly overnight, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory. We see a strong cold front Saturday, with the potential for severe thunderstorms.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY

  • WHAT…Temperatures below 37 degrees may pose a risk to uncovered outdoor vegetation.
  • WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…The cold could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are forecast to remain above 37 degrees in our population centers.

Friday night and early Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38°. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Saturday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67°. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday, scattered snow and rain with a thunderstorm possible. A high temperature near 50°. South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

