A few more showers, but warmer temps are on the way

After a chilly, rainy, and windy day, we're now looking at a frosty evening. Frost advisories have been issued for the Snake River Plain. Hardy plants should be fine, but cover up any sensitive plants as it will get chilly tonight. Overnight lows across the region will dip into the low 30s and upper 20s.

The rest of the forecast sees a steady warming trend with highs going from the lower 60s on Monday to the upper 70s by Friday. In general, our forecast is turning sunnier as well. We do have small chances for showers and a thunderstorm or two on Tuesday and Thursday, but in both cases those showers look relegated to specific parts of the day and won't be all-day-events.

Next weekend is looking fairly pleasant. A stray shower on Saturday is possible, but otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.