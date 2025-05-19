Chance of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday

Overnight, there is a slight chance of showers with a low temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

We have a steady warming trend this week. However, there are a couple of systems moving by the region which will trigger some showers and thunderstorms.

For Tuesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunny and warmer for Wednesday. High temperatures in the lower to mid 60’s. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts around 20mph.

Thursday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the lower 70’s.