Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Chance of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday

KIFI
By
Published 3:46 PM

Overnight, there is a slight chance of showers with a low temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

We have a steady warming trend this week. However, there are a couple of systems moving by the region which will trigger some showers and thunderstorms.

For Tuesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunny and warmer for Wednesday. High temperatures in the lower to mid 60’s. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts around 20mph.

Thursday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the lower 70’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content