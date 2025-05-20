Areas of a few thunderstorms for Tuesday evening; sunny for Wednesday

Low pressure passing by is driving in a few thundershowers. For our Tuesday night, there is a chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a low in the mid 30’s. Winds from the south-southwest around 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 27 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Wednesday will be sunny throughout the region. High temperatures in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph

For Thursday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Plain. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny, with a high near 70°.

Saturday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.