A few thunderstorms for Thursday with a warming trend

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 30’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY:

  • WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
  • WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Thursday, we have a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower to mid 70’s. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunny Friday with a high near 70°. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A slight chance of thunderstorms for our local mountains.

A chance of thunderstorms for Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

