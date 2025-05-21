Warm up closing in

Sunshine is back with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll see another day with a slight chance for shower on into Thursday but as we head toward the Memorial Day weekend, things get much warmer with average high around 77 to 80. Then into Tuesday after Memorial Day temperatures still above average Which is 69 we’re gonna be popping well into the 80s with limited chances of shower so I hope you enjoyed the rain while you had some. Winds today out of the southwest 5 to 10. Keep your sunglasses handy. You’ll need a jacket first thing this morning and go ahead and fill up the truck as you head out for Memorial Day weekend. JEFF ROPER, Furst alert Weather.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.