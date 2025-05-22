A chance of thunderstorms with highs near 70°

Skip to Content
A front is moving through the region for Thursday evening with a chance of thunderstorms. We’ll have low pressure with us for Friday and Saturday, keeping mild temps in the outlook with a few thunderstorms.

Overnight, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 40°. Winds from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday with a high near 70°. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A chance of showers between 10pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43°. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 73°. A few thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunny for Sunday with a high near 75°.

Sunny and hot for Monday with a high near 80°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

