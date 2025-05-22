Warming and storming

We're skipping over storm chances it feel like, every other day. Thursday will see us with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon with a big jump in temps. We'll be back to more seasonal numbers, in the lower 70's for Idaho Falls. I'd like to say we'll stay consistent in that, but with no clouds and clear conditions, another hike in temperatures brings us to some record-setting attempts by Memorial Day. We're tracking storm chances this afternoon especially for the central mountains and then again on Saturday. Just a wobble for temps tomorrow, a few degrees down, possibly back into the upper 60's. But then by Saturday we are headed toward the 80's and few storm chances and even warmer temps by Memorial day wit some mid-80's for the lower valley.

