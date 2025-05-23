Memorial Day weekend warm up

More nice weather just like yesterday and highs in the 60s and 70s for us to start with. Isolated storm chances are around today and into some mountain areas for Saturday with breezes gusting to 15mph.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.