Warming trend for this holiday weekend with a slight chance of thunderstorms

For Friday night it will be partly cloudy, with a low temp in the lower 40’s. Winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny this Saturday with a high near 73°. A chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Sunny and warmer for Sunday with a high near 77°. Light winds around 5 mph from the northwest.

We expect high pressure to control the weather over the holiday weekend, bringing mostly clear skies and light winds. This means we'll have a warming trend, with temperatures reaching around 80° in the Snake River Plain. Overnight lows will be comfortably cool, so no frost worries!

We have some moisture still working through the region with the mostly sunny skies. This moisture will trigger a few thunderstorms for Saturday, mainly for our local mountains and national parks.

Looking ahead from Sunday into this next week, the forecast suggests a summer-like pattern. Temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 80s, with some areas possibly hitting the 90s. A weak disturbance might bring some clouds and a brief dip in temperatures on Tuesday, but overall, it looks like we're in for warm and sunny days. Daytime heating will support chances of showers and storms in the higher terrain, but lower elevations might see some activity too.