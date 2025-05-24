Warm, but pop-up showers possible

As we kick off the holiday weekend, it seems mother nature is smiling on us with beautiful weather. In general, the forecast is very nice, but a few showers here and there are possible.

Over the rest of the extended weekend, very little in the way of significant rain is expected. The exception, the mountains could see a pop-up storm or two in the afternoon. At the moment, Memorial Day Monday afternoon has the best chance for showers for the central mountains with isolated showers for everyone else. Highs will still be nice with afternoons reaching the upper 60s, 70s, and even a few 80s, depending on elevation.

The rest of the forecast follows a similar pattern, with scattered pop-up afternoon storms for the mountains and highlands, with isolated for the Snake River Plain. At the moment, the afternoons of Memorial Day and Thursday seem like the days with the highest chance of afternoon storms, but even then, not everyone will see something. Daytime highs still remain above average with 70s and low 80s being common.