A few thunderstorms with warming temperatures

A few thunderstorms for Monday evening but generally a warm forecast. We’ll see a few more thunderstorms scattered around the region this week.

Overnight low temperatures will drop down to the lower 50’s.

Partly sunny Tuesday afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms with high temperatures around 80°. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday will once again bring in partly sunny conditions. A chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A high temperature near 80° for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 85°. A slight risk for thunderstorms and showers.